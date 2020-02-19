Superior Renovations Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020 in New Zealand

The Annual People’s Choice Award from the Houzz Community Highlights Home Renovation and Design Professionals with Most Popular Designs and Top Ratings

Auckland, New Zealand February 18th, 2020 – Superior Renovations has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The fast growing renovation company in Auckland was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, renovation and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honour professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honours are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognised with the Photography award.

This is a HUGE accomplishment as this award is only achieved by the top 3% of professionals with the most 5 star reviews in each market from the previous calendar year. Congratulations!

A “Best Of Houzz 2020” badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“The team here at Superior Renovations is stoked to have received this award, it is a great encouragement to the team, also a testament to the experience clients are receiving from us” from Steven Ngov, General Manager of Superior Renovations

“This year’s Best Of Houzz awards go to an incredibly talented and service-oriented group of home renovation and design professionals, and we’re proud to highlight the winners on the Houzz website and app,” said Tony Been, ANZ Managing Director at Houzz.

“This award is particularly meaningful as it reflects the sentiment of the millions of homeowners in the Houzz community who are hiring home professionals for their projects across New Zealand and around the world.”

Follow Superior Renovations on Houzz

https://www.houzz.co.nz/pro/superiorrenovationsnz/superior-renovations-auckland

About Superior Renovations

Superior Renovations is an established and highly recommended house renovation company based in Auckland, New Zealand, offering full house renovation, bathroom renovation and kitchen renovation services. Our renovation projects are all designed in-house by our design team and every project is unique, each individually crafted for the client and their home.

Superior Renovations unique project management system and process allows us to tailor each renovation project personally to you and your budget.

We will go above and beyond every step of the way to help you decide on a renovation plan that is truly for you and your family’s needs. We are here to make your house feel more like home ever before.

Superior Renovations is a mixture of passion, effective results and personalisation, engaging with the best in the construction industry to create an amazing client-focused renovation process. In an ever-changing industry, we’re all about challenging the status quo in providing the best possible service and options to our clients without compromising on quality.

Want to know more about Superior Renovations? Simply Google Superior Renovations and you can see why they’ve been awarded the service award.

Or visit their website https://superiorrenovations.co.nz

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, discover products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.co.nz.