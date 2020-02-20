Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton makes a golden start to 2020, with not one but two new awards to add to their accolades

Hot on the heels of winning a Booking.com Traveller Review Award for 2020, Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton has received yet another award to add to their outstanding number of accolades. Conveniently presented on Valentine’s Day, the new award is titled the ‘Loved by Guests Award 2020’ and was granted to the Argent Motor Lodge team by Hotels.com.

Hotels.com is a leading provider of hotel accommodation worldwide and is part of the Expedia Group of travel companies. Their ‘Loved by Guests’ awards are only delegated to the “highest ranked properties” - based on guest ratings. As per the email sent to all winners of this prestigious award, being a highest ranked property on Hotels.com means that guests rate the Argent Motor Lodge “very highly and want no other!”

The team at Argent Motor Lodge are “very humbled to receive this award,” says Operations Manager, Leah Lindsay. “Receiving two awards in the first two months of 2020 is such an honour and a credit to the hard work put in by the entire Argent Motor Lodge staff,” adds Leah. “It reflects that we are living up to our motto ‘nothing is too much to ask for’ when it comes to our guests.”

Argent Motor Lodge is also currently ranked the #1 accommodation provider in Hamilton on TripAdvisor, which just goes to show that they are rated and reviewed greatly by guests across the board. It is no wonder, as the motel’s top priority is guest service and they do everything that they can to ensure a remarkable and memorable guest experience.

The team at Argent Motor Lodge would like to sincerely thank each and every one of their guests that have taken the time to leave them a review. “We are extremely grateful that our guests spend a moment of their day to leave us a rating and write such kind words about their stay here at the Argent,” says Owner, Graeme Hunt. “That moment really does go such a long way!”

About Argent Motor Lodge:

Based in Hamilton, award-winning Argent Motor Lodge is right next door to Waikato Hospital and close to Braemar Hospital as well as being only a few minutes’ drive to the City Centre, cycle trails and the world-famous, Hamilton Gardens. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom apartments to family apartments with wheelchair-accessible facilities and fully equipped kitchens.

Contact Argent Motor Lodge:

Address: 27 Lorne Street, Hamilton, New Zealand

Phone: +64 7 843 9912/0800 275 676 (toll free within New Zealand

Email: info@argenthamilton.co.nz

Website: www.argenthamilton.co.nz

