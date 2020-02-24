Cambridge based singer Vaughan Hawkins, is a new kiwi musical star on the rise.

Are you on the search for a new musical talent for an upcoming event? Cambridge based entertaining singer Vaughan Hawkins, is great choice for your next event.

“I just love to sing and always have,” says Vaughan. Vaughan’s passion for music started at an early age, thanks to his mother playing the king of rock and roll, Elvis in his home growing up.

His first foray into performing in front of an audience was at Morrinsville Country Music. “I first stepped on stage at the Morrinsville Country Music. I enjoyed the opportunity to develop stage confidence and to work with some great musicians,” says Vaughan.

Overtime Vaughn’s musical stylings have evolved, “my musical preference is however a bit more mainstream, from soft rock to rock,” comments Vaughan.

“I perform songs from Elton John, Bob Seger, Billy Joel, CCR, Bread, Elvis, The Eagles, Little River Band, Steppen Wolf, Meatloaf and many more,” advises Vaughan.

Vaughan can cover all the classic hits, as well-known covers to some modern favourites. “I enjoy learning new songs but it seems to be the classics that people enjoy so I sing a lot of them,” adds Vaughan.

Valuing honesty, integrity and hard work, Vaughan brings unmatched energy to his entertaining shows. “I enjoy singing songs that the crowd get involved in and love to have the audience on their feet and dancing to the beat,” comments Vaughan.

On his favourite song to preform, Vaughan cites ‘Don't let the Sun go Down on Me’ by Elton as ‘always a favourite,’.

With an easy-going attitude, Vaughan brings both professional standard of conduct as well as being easy to get along with.

“I am a solo performer, but I can adapt to sing with a band if required or available,” comments Vaughan.

Contact Vaughan Hawkins:

Email: vaughanlizz@xtra.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VaughanHawkinsMusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vaughanhawkinsmusic/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vaughan-hawkins

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTE-Rpd8xn2QbgD1qDUg0Ig

