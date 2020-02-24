Top axemen show their skills at new wood chopping event

The hard men and women of forest sports went toe to toe at the inaugural McKenzie and Ridley Axemen’s Carnival at Putaruru on Saturday with a full programme of woodchopping events that tested skill, balance and strength.

The event was made more challenging by a series of rain showers during the day.

Buoyed by the strong turnout and high standard of competition, organiser Shane Campbell says the Tokoroa and Putaruru clubs will definitely run the carnival again in 2021.

“We’re very pleased with the event and with the response from the competitive woodchopping clubs throughout the North Island. The weather held off any big squalls till we had finished up for the day, which was awesome,” he said.

The venue, the Putaruru Timber Museum, was perfect for the one-day competition.

“We had a real family atmosphere, and there’s a great fit between our heritage sport and the museum.”

“We had entries from across the North Island and even an international, Oliver Reinhard from Switzerland.”

Entries included current New Zealand women’s team members Sheree Taylor (Te Aroha) and Darcell Apelu (Tauranga); current New Zealand men’s and Stihl team members Shane and Jack Jordan (Stratford); Chris Lord (Junior Stihl rookie world champ); Kyle Lemon (Stihl team member) and NZ under 21 team member and captain Cleveland Cherry (Lichfield).

Shane Campbell said the importance of events like the carnival could not be understated. “This day was about competition and family fun, but it was also about keeping alive traditional skills and sports that would otherwise fade out of sight. We will be back in 2021.”

South Waikato Axemen’s Timber Museum Carnival

Results 22/2/20

Event 1: 250 Standing Hcp

1st Stu Greig Taupo, 2nd Willy McDonald Waiuku, 3rd Shane Jordan Taranaki, 4th Charles Hall Mt Maunganui

Event 2: 275mm Underhand Hcp

1st: Quintin Fawcett Masterton, 2nd Cleveland Cherry Lichfield, 3rd Rob Rogers Putaruru, 4th Norm Cherry Lichfield

Event 3: 450mm Double Hand Sawing Hcp

1st Norm Cherry Lichfield and Shane Campbell Tokoroa, 2nd Jack Jordan Taranaki and Shane Jordan Taranaki, 3rd Nathan McDonald Waiuku and David McDonald Waiuku, 4th Harry Hardie Waiuku and Quintin Fawcett Masterton

Event 4: 550mm Butchers Block and Double Saw Relay Hcp

1st Nathan McDonald Waiuku and Jesse Whitehead Taranaki, 2nd Jack Jordan Taranaki and Shane Jordan Taranaki, 3rd David McDonald Waiuku and Willy McDonald Waiuku, Chris Harris Waiuku and Charles Hall Mt Maunganui

Event 5: 300mm Ladies Underhand Hcp

1st Sheree Taylor Te Aroha, 2nd Kat Heretini Tokoroa, 3rd Darcell Apelu Mt Maunganui

Event 6: Stock Saw

1st Shane Jordan Taranaki, 2nd Oliver Reinhard Sweden?

Event 7: 350mm Underhand Hcp

1st Cleveland Cherry Lichfield, 2nd Stu Greig Taupo, 3rd Matthew Gower Taranaki, 4th David McDonald Waiuku

Event 8: 450mm Single Saw Hcp

1st Nathan McDonald Waiuku, 2nd Shane Jordan Taranaki, 3rd Jesse Whitehead Taranaki, 4th Norm Cherry Lichfield

Event 9: 450mm Jack and Jill Saw Hcp

1st Darcell Apelu Mt Maunganui and Charles Hall Mt Maunganui, 2nd Kat Heretini Tokoroa and Chris Harris Waiuku, 3rd Sheree Taylor Te Aroha and Nathan McDonald Waiuku, 4th Stu Greig Taupo and Jess Rutledge Taupo

Event 10: 325mm Standing Hcp

1st Stu Greig Taupo, 2nd Norm Cherry Lichfield, 3rd Oliver Reinhard Sweden?, 4th Charles Hall Mt Maunganui

Event 11: 300mm Veterans Underhand Hcp

1st Terry Wilkins Gisborne, 2nd Graeme Irwin Taranki, 3rd Bruce Liddington Tokoroa 4th Blue Scott Te Awamutu

Event 12: Youth Chop

1st Sean, 2nd Arthur, 3rd Cole, 4th Stanley (All Waiuku)