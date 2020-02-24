Axiom Training's CheckSafe Gives a Single Snapshot View of Training Needs

A competent workforce is safer and more productive one. Measuring competency is about creating an unambiguous standard to assess whether a person can safely and effectively perform their assigned job. Once established it is necessary to measure against that standard using a consistent assessment methodology and supporting evidence.

When workers are well-trained and competent, they are better able to perform their roles successfully resulting in greater productivity and a safer workplace.

You can manage your workforce competency with CheckSafe, Axiom Training’s real-time, online competency and training management solution. This comprehensive tool enables you to define and customise competencies and assessments specifically to meet your unique business requirements and workplace safety needs.

CheckSafe’s detailed training matrix allows you to easily identify any competency gaps or required refresher training. Different user permission levels allow a high degree of visibility and accountability at division and branch level.

The training register module enables training events to be set up to meet the most immediate training requirements. The system is designed to support unit standard assessment processes but it can be used for any type of internal customised assessment.

CheckSafe's extensive range of reports enable managers to review employee assessment history and easily forecast future training requirements. There are enormous benefits and cost savings that come with centralizing and automating your training and competency management.