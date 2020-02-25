Summer a Fantastic Time to be at Pacific Rendezvous Resort

The sea is sparkling, the sun gods are shining on Tutukaka, the weather is warm and there is a fun holiday vibe at the Resort. It is a fantastic time to be there. Pacific Rendezvous Resort, situated in fabulous Tutukaka, is the perfect holiday spot at this time of the year, for all the reasons listed above.

However, there are many more treats in store, not least of which is a visit to the world famous Poor Knights Islands. The Poor Knights Islands are an internationally recognised icon, up for World Heritage Status and 23km off the Tutukaka Coast . The islands’ 11 million year old volcanic origins provide myriad spectacular drop offs, walls, caves, arches and tunnels, all inhabited by an amazing array of underwater life, providing amazing sights for divers.

Snorkeling and sightseeing aboard Perfect Day; trips depart Tutukaka daily at 11am – 4pm. Diving trips depart daily from 8.30am at the Tutukaka Marina.

Pacific Rendezvous Resort is New Zealand’s most spectacularly situated beach motel, located 25 minutes from Whangarei City, and close enough to Auckland to make a day trip comfortable. It is situated on a private 25 acre headland with views over Tutukaka Harbour and beyond, with 30 fully self contained apartments, all with stunning water views. You have a choice of one, two or three bedroom apartments, and access to a tennis court, swimming pool, spa pools and games room. There is also fishing and diving off the property, with boat parking and a five minute walk to all the local cafes, restaurants and bars.

The Tutukaka coast offers some of New Zealand’s best beaches and is centrally located in Northland for further day trips to the Poor Knights Islands, the Bay of Islands, Waitangi, Hokianga Harbour, Waipoua Forest or Whangarei City.

Book now so you won’t be disappointed for your next weekend away, or a longer holiday, and for more information on Northland accommodation, Tutukaka restaurants and Tutukaka attractions please visit the website at www.pacificrendezvous.co.nz .