New Executive Chef at Malamala Beach Club

Fiji’s Malamala Beach Club, (the world’s first private island beach club) is delighted to announce the appointment of Winston Fong as their new Executive Chef. Winston replaces Lance Seeto who was part of the pre-opening team and the Executive Chef ever since.

Winston brings a wealth of knowledge having most recently been Chef de Cuisine at the five star Kokomo Private Island Fiji. After growing up in Fiji, Winston spent the next 10 years in Australia and Asia learning his craft from some of the top chefs in the region. After extensive travel and work throughout Europe and South East Asia, Winston then made the call to move back 'home' to Fiji in 2017.

Winston has a passion for developing and enhancing local cookery with western methods, as well as bringing his own twist and technique to the local chefs, with a view to further develop the skill set of the kitchen team at Malamala Beach Club.

Malamala Beach Club’s dining areas are sunlit and breezy, catering to anything from poolside snacking to relaxed seated dining, and inspired by Winston’s rich experience throughout the South Pacific, each dish is balanced, nourishing and full of fresh Pacific flavours. Expect small bites through to substantial sharing platters, with a few treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The food menu is complemented by a selection of imported wines, beers and handcrafted tropical cocktails, and you can check out their daily blackboard specials on arrival for daily blackboard specials. They also have beer bucket deals every day, and on ‘Malamala Mondays’ you can choose any four items from the ‘Hands Only’ menu for only FJD$100.

With Winston's proven passion in both local produce and fresh seafood, watch out for Winston's influence across the Malamala Beach Club menu in the coming months.