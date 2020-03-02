Eurofins Shows Support at the 2020 New Zealand Pet Food Conference

Trusted lab testing services provider Eurofins has recently shown support for the New Zealand Pet Food Manufacturers Association Conference 2020.

With scientific laboratories positioned throughout New Zealand, the pioneers in food testing took part in the conference, titled “The State of Global Pet Care,” held on February 20, 2020. Euromonitor International’s Research Analyst, Stevani Susanto, headed the conference, addressing the emergence of a new generation of pet owners and how this introduces challenges and future opportunities for growth in new markets, technologies, sustainability, and value purchases.

The New Zealand Pet Food Manufacturers Association or the NZPFMA is an industry association comprised of pet food manufacturers striving to provide consumers, specifically pet owners, the products they need to meet the complex nutritional requirements of companion animals.

The subject of the conference is highly relevant to today’s society. About 64% of households in New Zealand own at least one companion animal, bringing the total pet population to 4.6 million—a number that earns the country the second-highest rate of pet ownership in the world.

As valued members of Kiwi homes, pet owners are looking for high quality commercially produced pet foods that offer the most nutrition and value for their pets. Through this event, the conversation addressed how manufacturers can fully embrace the changes in global pet care as industry experts provide insights concerning the future of pet food.

Eurofins took part as Gold Sponsors for the event, solidifying their commitment to creating a safer and healthier world to live in, seen through their efforts in collaboration with organisations that call for testing the safety and purity of foods for both humans and animals.

To learn more, visit the Eurofins website at https://www.eurofins.co.nz/