Jumpstarting a Small Business Career with Crown Institute of Studies' Certificate in Business Level 3

Students who are planning to embark on small business ventures can take a step towards realising those dreams by investing in helpful business courses in Auckland. Crown Institute of Studies is inviting interested applicants to enrol in their Introduction to Small Business Level 3 Programme.

The programme will be accepting students starting in March, helping them obtain the knowledge and practical skills needed to thrive and succeed in the realm of entrepreneurship.

The course will run for 20 weeks as students learn how to identify relevant business opportunities, assess feasibility in small business, and establish a business plan effectively.

Additionally, students will also learn how to develop strong communication and interpersonal skills, necessary for building effective relationships with stakeholders as they operate a business.

Separated into four modules, the programme will cover:

Module 1: Business Opportunities in New Zealand

Module 2: Small Business Professionalism, Legal and Ethical Requirements

Module 3: Business Communication and Problem Solving

Module 4: Small Business Planning

Students who complete the program will receive a New Zealand Certificate in Business worth 60 credits as well as the option to move forward and enrol in the next course—the New Zealand Certificate in Business (Small Business and Administration & Technology) Level 4.

For domestic applicants, entry requirements include a personal interview. Students should also be 16 years of age or above on the date of the start of the course. For international students, students must have an IELTS band score no lower than 5.0 or an equivalent level of English as specified by NZQA rules.

To learn more, visit the Crown Institute of Studies website at https://www.crown.ac.nz/