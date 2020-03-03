AgSpares Expands Product Pipeline to Better Serve Customers

AgSpares, the premier supplier of quality farm machinery in New Zealand, has announced the recent addition of new tractor parts to its pipeline.

A leading supplier of new and used tractor parts, AgSpares has expanded their already comprehensive range, adding 2,000 new parts. These parts are now available for purchase through their website.

The additional range includes parts for well-established brands such as Ford, New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, McCormick, and Case tractors. The additions aim to broaden the availability of specialised parts for common tractor models in New Zealand.

Along with the addition of tractor parts, AgSpares has also introduced new product categories, including:

Hydraulic Hoses for Tractors & Machinery – AgSpares now offers pre-made hoses in ¼, 3/8, and ½ inch with lengths from 500mm to 3500mm.

Tractor Paint – AgSpares now has an additional range of colours for major tractor brands such as Fiat, Kubota, and New Holland.

Tractor Implement Accessories – AgSpares now carries various blades and knives for common implements such as mowers and mulchers.

Filter Kits – AgSpares now sells complete service kits that cater to older tractors such as Massey Ferguson, David Brown, and Ford. The new filter kits make it possible for customers to purchase everything required for a tractor's regular service in just one transaction.

Since 1983, it has been AgSpares’ goal to “Keep Tractors in Action,” which is why they continue to provide opportunities for customers and local farmers to find the right parts at the right price.

With the company’s increased range of tractor parts, customers can now enjoy a more convenient way to source necessary tractor parts in one convenient location—saving them time and money while keeping farm operations running smoothly.

To learn more, visit the AgSpares website at http://www.agspares.co.nz .