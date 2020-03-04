Dave Clark Design's Successful VetSouth Project

The VetSouth Project completed by Dave Clark Design, has resulted in a successful website for VetSouth Veterinary Practices that is relevant, up-to-date, and easy-to-use.

Known for their excellent online collaborations with various companies, Dave Clark Design’s work with VetSouth proves to be another fruitful partnership for both. The work completed improved both VetSouth’s branding and developed their website for better online customer experience.

Dave Clark Design prioritised a mobile-first approach for the VetSouth Project, focussing on designing a web layout for them that optimised easy access and information for VetSouth clients. By doing this, Dave Clark Design was able to create a website that was much easier to navigate and customer friendly.

A key feature in the website design is the dropdown clinic menu which drastically reduced the number of phone calls directed to the wrong practices.

The end results for the VetSouth project was an excellent website design, with future-proofed architecture, and an enjoyable layout for great customer experience.

The ease at which users can now navigate the website means creating strong customer relationships will be easier because they have more efficient access to VetSouth’s services and online information.

Through the time and effort put into the VetSouth project, Dave Clark Design created a website design that was clear, welcoming and responsive for customer use. The great results of this project prove that investing in an online digital marketing agency like Dave Clark Designs can be a great way for businesses to improve their brand by creating a more customer-friendly website. For more information, visit https://www.daveclarkdesign.com/en-nz/work/vetsouth.