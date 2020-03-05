Need more control over the natural light and heat coming through from your skylight windows? Then check out Easy Blinds' autumn-trending Skylight Blinds!

Auckland-based, Easy Blinds’ custom-made range of Skylight Blinds are trending this autumn season! Specifically designed to control natural light and heat within your home, these popular blinds can be fitted into sloped or skylight windows that are angled up to 90° - with Honeycomb and VELUX options available.

Honeycomb Blinds for Skylights are not only effective in light control and heat loss reduction at a sensible cost, but they can also be installed flat in your skylight window/s. This makes for a perfect fit, with side wires that allow the blinds to sit tidily in the window. To operate this blind type, you can simply lift or lower the blind with a pole, or by hand.

Easy Blinds are leading approved distributors of blinds for VELUX and offer both electric and manually operated blinds in this particular range. The VELUX Blockout Blinds allow for complete room darkening, while the Light Filter Blinds let filtered light into your room whilst screening out glare from the sun. What an ideal way to master the changes between rain and shine that take place during the summer to autumn crossover period!

To find the correct fit of blinds for your skylight windows, all you need to do is locate and supply the model number of the window. The window will have a plate with the model number fitted to it – similar to “VSE M08”. Once found, simply let the friendly team at Easy Blinds’ know so that you can have your quality made-to-measure Skylight Blinds in no time!

