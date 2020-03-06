The Top Five Hidden Gems of the Waikato with the multiple award-winning accommodation provider, Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton

The central location of the award-winning motel Argent Motor Lodge, on Lorne Street in Hamilton, is perfect place for basing yourself while exploring all the exciting activities and locations that the Waikato has to offer.

Here are the top five hidden gems in the Waikato as recommended by the friendly local experts at Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton.

Wairēinga Falls also known as Bridal Falls is a majestic waterfall that is located just a short 15-minute drive from Raglan. The Wairēinga/Bridal Veil Falls walk is an easy 10-minute stroll through native bush, following along the Pakoka River. There are two viewing platforms at the top, providing spectacular vistas across the plunging white falls flanked by vibrant green bush. “The first section of the track to the top lookout is accessible for assisted wheelchairs and buggie,” says Argent Motor Lodge owner Graeme Hunt.

An oasis dedicated to nature, the Taitua Arboretum near Hamilton is a collection of mature trees, covering 20 hectares of open pasture, lakes and woodland gardens. Take a stroll through the meandering walking paths while taking in great views and wonderful bird life. “The arboretum is ideal for a family outing or Sunday stroll,” adds Graeme.

For an educational experience, check out the Te Awamutu Museum. This museum is home to the largest collection of documented Māori and European archival material in the Waikato region. The museum collections features taonga Māori and Pasifika artefacts, as well as heritage material related to Waipa’s colonial period and the New Zealand Wars.

Centrally located within Hamilton’s city limits, Hamilton Mountain Bike Track (also known as Pukete Mountain Bike Park) is great for riders of all abilities. “Surrounded by native tree plantings, the track is mostly flat with easy contours, making it suitable for beginners and families,” adds Graeme. It is also suited for more advanced riders who will like the track’s tight twists and turns, table top jump and the more rugged northern corner.

Enjoy the summer warm weather at Lake Rotoroa. Located just short walk or drive from Argent Motor Lodge, Lake Rotoroa features charming lakeside views, grassed parklands perfect for a picnic, a boardwalk section, playgrounds and a café.

About Argent Motor Lodge:

Based in Hamilton, multiple award-winning Argent Motor Lodge is right next door to Waikato Hospital and close to Braemar Hospital as well as being only a few minutes’ drive to the City Centre, cycle trails and the world-famous, Hamilton Gardens. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom apartments to family apartments with wheelchair-accessible facilities and fully equipped kitchens.

