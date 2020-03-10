Popular Hamilton eatery Momento City Café recommends five must see exhibits at the Waikato Museum.

Located right across the road from the Waikato Museum, Momento City Café in Hamilton is the perfect place to grab a yummy bite to eat or an energising coffee, whilst experiencing all of the museum’s exciting upcoming events.

The local experts at Momento City Café have handpicked five upcoming events at the Waikato Museum that you won’t want to miss.

Dinosaur rEvolution Secrets of Survival

7 March - 14 June 2020

Walk amongst the dinosaurs with the Dinosaur rEvolution Secrets of Survival exhibit. The kids are going to love this hands-on exhibit! See the fascinating skeletons and touch the fossil casts including a nest of dinosaur egg and unearth fossils from dig pits. Kids and adults alike will be fascinated by the three animatronic dinosaurs that will come to life when they sense you approach, hear their mighty roar and watch them move.

Te Whare Waka o Te Winika

All Year

Explore our nation’s history at the Te Winika Gallery with Te Whare Waka o Te Winika. The grand Te Winika, is a 200 year-old carved waka taua. It was collectively built by Ngaati Tipa of Tuakau, Ngaati Maru of Hauraki and Ngaati Mahanga of the western coastline of the Waikato. Discover the story of Te Winika and view the many beautiful traditional carvings at the Waikato Museum.

Remembering Rodin - Te Whakamahara ki a Rodin

2 May - 9 August 2020

Come see the great works of legendary French sculptor, Auguste Rodin. The sculptor of stunning bronze and marble figures, is considered by some art critics to be the greatest portraitist in the history of sculpture. Te Whakamahara ki a Rodin exhibits New Zealand’s most significant Auguste Rodin sculpture, Eve (1882).

Jacqueline Fahey’s Suburbanites

27 June - 4 October 2020

Jacqueline Fahey is prominent figure in the history of New Zealand art. Jacqueline Fahey’s Suburbanites exhibition is an exploration of suburban life replete with familial, domestic and neighbourhood entanglements, focusing on her experience as a woman in the suburbs.

Curator Notes

9 May - 19 July 2020

Ever wondered what goes into being a museum curator? Then make sure you check out ‘Curator Notes’ explores what happens with Waikato Museums curators and how they create exhibitions. Waikato Museum has four curators, and together they curate exhibitions that showcase the collections in the four areas of Art, Social History, Science and Tangata Whenua.

