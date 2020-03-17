Music and Lights – Pink Floyd at Stardome

Relive two of the greatest rock albums of all time in Stardome’s planetarium theatre – Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ and ‘Wish You Were Here’.

Start your night with a glass of wine or beer (R18, ID required) and nibbles. Then, take your drink into the theatre and sit back in the reclining seats. You’ll revel in the surround sound, and watch psychedelic images projected on the dome ceiling as they go along with the music.

Pink Floyd Music & Lights is something different to do on a Tuesday night. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a good time, a new date experience, a flatmates’ evening out or a die-hard Pink Floyd fan.

Bookings essential. 17 March, 24 March 8pm

$30 Adults

About Stardome

Stardome and its team have been sharing a love of space from its premises in Auckland’s One Tree Hill Domain since 1967.

A place of exploration, research and sharing of knowledge the Stardome 360-degree planetarium Night Sky shows take viewers into outer space to get a closer view of stars, planets and nebulae. Stardome night planetarium shows also include telescope viewings (weather permitting) and school children across Auckland enjoy daytime visits for school trips.