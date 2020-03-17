Cost Guide To Plastering For New Zealand Homes (2020) by Superior Painters

Is your home looking a bit tired? Tried doing it yourself but didn’t turn out like you wanted? Plastering is one of those things where if not done properly, it’s very easily noticeable. It is possible to get a professional to do plastering of the walls for you while you take care of the painting afterwards. Plastering the walls has been a popular option as opposed to wallpaper, main reason is for the ease of long-term maintenance.

If you’re thinking about getting a company to plaster your home, you would also be considering the cost of plastering a home and it usually depends on the wall space. Also, on the type of wall plastering you‘re looking for, like plasterboard, wet plaster, or plaster repairs cost differently.

Always remember, the cost of plastering a home varies from wall conditions to the finishing you need. However, removing the old plaster of a home, removing the wallpaper or adding special finishes could increase the cost involved. Most companies offer you a quote based on plastering prices per m2, while many others quoted according to the materials needed, the labour cost, and the total work time needed. Knowing the accurate cost for plastering can help you compare and contrast the different quotes and to ensure the rights service.

We’ve put together this guide answer all the common questions we get from clients about plastering their home. Read full article here

https://superiorpainters.co.nz/house-painting/cost-guide-to-plastering-for-new-zealand-homes-2020/