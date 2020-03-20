The award-winning Hamilton Motel Argent Motor Lodge in Hamilton are leading the way with exceptional customer service.

The award-winning motel Argent Motor Lodge, on Lorne Street in Hamilton, have made a strong commitment to high quality customer service simply a way of life.

“It’s just the way that we do things here at Argent Motor Lodge. We pride ourselves on our adaptability to our guests’ individual situations that makes all the difference when it comes to guest service at Argent Motor Lodge,” says Argent Motor Lodge owner Graeme Hunt.

From the second a guest makes a booking right up until after they leave Argent Motor Lodge at the end of their stay, the Argent team ensures that the needs of every guest want and needs are met to the fullest extent.

“Thank you so much Graeme, Leah and the entire team. Your kindness and services are amazing! So refreshing to receive the level of service as advertised on your website,” says David R in his Trip Advisor review.

Gong above and beyond is what the team at Argent Motor Lodge does best. Whether it be providing free transport to the Waikato Hospital or Breamar Hospital, advising on what local gems are worth visiting, to arranging postage of forgotten items, guests staying at Argent Motor Lodge can be rest assured that they will be well looked after.

“Graeme, the owner, is the nicest and most thoughtful man who offered several times to drive us to the rugby so we didn't have to worry about parking. His kindness and attention to the little things was so appreciated! Thank you again Graeme! Would recommend this hotel to anyone - what a gem,” says Kris in another Trip Advisor Review.

With an eye for detail, all amenities and facilities at the Argent are maintained regularly to ensure that they are kept to the highest standard and are fully operational.

“The owner offered to run me up to the hospital and leave my car at the motel, this was over and beyond normal service, so thank you for that I really appreciated the offer. I would definitely stay here again,” comments Lynette in a Trip Advisor Review.

About Argent Motor Lodge:

Based in Hamilton, award-winning Argent Motor Lodge is right next door to Waikato Hospital and close to Braemar Hospital as well as being only a few minutes’ drive to the City Centre, cycle trails and the world-famous, Hamilton Gardens. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom apartments to family apartments with wheelchair-accessible facilities and fully equipped kitchens.

