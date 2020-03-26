New Zealand's leading accounting experts Tutbury & Associates Limited launch second video in their seminar series.

New Zealand’s premier accounting professionals Tauranga-based Tutbury & Associates Limited have launched the second part of their video series this time focusing on how to get the most out of Xero.

In this part of the seminar, Kelly Tutbury, Accountant and Managing Director at Tutbury & Associates Limited, shared tips and a guide on how to set up and process in creating efficiencies within Xero. “Employing just a few of these tips will help you save time and get back to doing what you love,” adds Kelly. Just imagine what you can achieve with that extra time.

Xero is an online accounting software that connects small businesses to their accountant, bookkeeper, bank, and hundreds of apps. But often business owners are not taking advantage of all the features of this powerful software.

Kelly and her expert team at Tutbury & Associates are proud to be a Xero Gold Certified Partners, so you can trust their industry leading expertise.

Helping to take the stress out of the day to day running of the business, Kelly went over the benefits of the mobile app and how it can allow you to work from anywhere and at any time, which allows for greater flexibility in your work hours.

Also covered was the ability to send your bills through to the unique bills email address and automatically create a draft bill in Xero, with the original bill attached. “This is beneficial as you can save time but not having to print or copy the details from a bill into Xero itself,” advises Kelly.

Another tip covered was creating bank rules for frequently occurring bank transactions. This will also save you time and maintain consistency by using bank rules code transactions for you.

For those that need a little expert assistance, “We can offer a variety of Xero bundles that cater to your business and individual needs,” says Kelly.

Check out the second part of this video series here: https://youtu.be/-d1Hq7_5_wE

