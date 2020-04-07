Covid-19 Announcement from Urban Homes, Hamilton's leading master builders

WAIKATO

New Zealand has gone into lockdown in response to COVID-19 and we now find ourselves in completely unchartered territory. On behalf of the team at Urban Homes, we hope you stay safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.

What this means for us

As soon as the Government lifted New Zealand’s COVID-19 Alert Level from 2 to 3 and advised it would be raising this again to Level 4, our senior leadership team leapt into action. We made sure to be as prepared as possible, adjusting where we could, and closing where we must.

Unfortunately, this means our offices and show homes are temporarily closed. All active building sites have been halted and secured until the Government lockdown is over.

Thankfully, we are flexible enough to still operate, and while not considered an essential service, a large portion of our staff and business activities are still running, albeit in isolation.

Our remote working capabilities mean our office-based staff can offer the same high-quality service as normal and are contactable during our standard 8am-5pm operating hours.

What this means for you

Why not tour our show homes like never before? Thanks to the wonders of technology, and some rather smart individuals, we’ve been able to digitally recreate our Rivercove and Pukekura show homes in (almost) their full glory. Take a guided virtual tour through our award-winning Hamilton show home from the comfort of yours.

We are continuing to offer our full design package to those looking for their next custom-build home. For inspiration during the lockdown, explore our Inspiration Plan and Gallery Book or our latest Look Book, then, get in touch with one of our talented consultants and architectural designers. This includes all design, pricing and selection stages for you home.

We can also proceed with the draughting and consent stages as council is continuing to operate and process consents remotely at this time.

While we may not be able to visit you in person or conduct our free site appraisals, we are still reachable through normal channels. This includes email, phone, mobile or carrier pigeon (if you’re super old-school), and our team is all set up for video conferencing.

Our challenge to you

While we can’t build outside during these tough times, we welcome you to build inside with our Urban Homes Build a Fort competition. Get your children involved, or leave it to the adults, but join in the fun as we try to make these four weeks as enjoyable as possible.

We understand these are challenging times for everyone, but we are in this together. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with one of our team.

Contact our Hamilton Builders team

Contact our Coromandel Builders team