COVID-19 Update: TRT New Zealand

With an elevation to Level Four by 11.59pm, 25 March 2020, TRT New Zealand will be available for customers providing services and parts to help maintain Essential Services nationwide. We will maintain these until further notice, including:
Truck and Trailers Parts - NZ Wide
Hiab and Zepro Parts - NZ Wide
Hiab Service Agents - NZ Wide
Zepro Service Agents - NZ Wide
Truck Service and Repair – Waikato Only
Truck Service emergency call out – Waikato Only
Crane Service and Repair and 24/7 Emergency Call Out - NZ Wide
We are taking all precautions to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 under Government guidelines and to protect our team, customers and suppliers. You are able to transact with TRT without coming into a branch, we encourage you to do this in the first instance.
TRT team members who can work from home will do so. Please contact them by phone or email, this includes all sales teams from parts, trailers, cranes and Hiab. Their contact details can also be found on our website.
Parts Essential Service Support
Hamilton - Phone: 07 849 4839 | Email: parts@trt.co.nz
Auckland - Phone: 09 262 0683 | Email: aklparts@trt.co.nz
Christchurch - Phone: 03 741 2261 | Email: ccparts@trt.co.nz
24/7 After Hours Support: 07 849 4839 OR 0276 363 362
Truck and Trailer Repairs – Essential Services Support
Phone: 07 849 4839
Email: service@trt.co.nz
24/7 Emergency Call Out: 0274 726 394
Crane Service & Repair – Essential Infrastructure Support
Phone and 24/7 Emergency Call Out: 07 850 2924
Email: craneservice@trt.co.nz
Hiab Service Agents – NZ Wide
Phone: 07 839 4839
Accounts Payable & Receivable
Our team will be working remotely where possible. For any accounts enquiries, please contact TRT on 07 849 4839, your sales rep, or email accounts@trt.co.nz.
Please check our website for updates during the lockdown period. Our team will be in touch if there are any significant changes.
If you have any questions, please contact us.
Yours sincerely,
Lawrence Baker - Chief Operations Officer
Bruce Carden - Director and Shareholder
Robert Carden - Director and Shareholder
For information about our TRT Australian offices, please click here - COVID-19 Update: TRT Australia