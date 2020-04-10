COVID-19 Update: TRT New Zealand

With an elevation to Level Four by 11.59pm, 25 March 2020, TRT New Zealand will be available for customers providing services and parts to help maintain Essential Services nationwide. We will maintain these until further notice, including:

Truck and Trailers Parts - NZ Wide

Hiab and Zepro Parts - NZ Wide

Hiab Service Agents - NZ Wide

Zepro Service Agents - NZ Wide

Truck Service and Repair – Waikato Only

Truck Service emergency call out – Waikato Only

Crane Service and Repair and 24/7 Emergency Call Out - NZ Wide

We are taking all precautions to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 under Government guidelines and to protect our team, customers and suppliers. You are able to transact with TRT without coming into a branch, we encourage you to do this in the first instance.

TRT team members who can work from home will do so. Please contact them by phone or email, this includes all sales teams from parts, trailers, cranes and Hiab. Their contact details can also be found on our website.

Parts Essential Service Support

Hamilton - Phone: 07 849 4839 | Email: parts@trt.co.nz

Auckland - Phone: 09 262 0683 | Email: aklparts@trt.co.nz

Christchurch - Phone: 03 741 2261 | Email: ccparts@trt.co.nz

24/7 After Hours Support: 07 849 4839 OR 0276 363 362

> Online Booking Form

Our branches in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch will operate for Essential Services support ONLY.

Phone or electronic communication via email or through the website is strongly advised this will limit the risk to you and to our teams.

Trade customers will be able to access the branches. All trade customers MUST adhere to TRT’s social distancing and hygiene requirements when on site.

Parts 24/7 on-call service will remain available for essential service support. Please refer to the after hours numbers above.

Our three warehouses are well stocked, we are working closely with suppliers and logistics companies and will continue to provide the same level of service you have come to expect.

Truck and Trailer Repairs – Essential Services Support

Phone: 07 849 4839

Email: service@trt.co.nz

24/7 Emergency Call Out: 0274 726 394

> Online Booking Form

Our Hamilton mechanical workshop will be open for Essential Services support. This includes our 24/7 emergency call out

Includes all service and repairs for Iveco Scania and all makes and models . We have our structural repair team available for urgent essential service repairs ONLY.

We will work to accommodate all requirements as quickly as possible, please call us first where possible.

Crane Service & Repair – Essential Infrastructure Support

Phone and 24/7 Emergency Call Out: 07 850 2924

Email: craneservice@trt.co.nz

> Online Contact Form

Crane service on site in Hamilton is available for essential service repairs ONLY

Our service technicians are available as normal to travel NZ Wide for Essential Services repairs ONLY. However, this may be impacted by travel restrictions and flight availability.

Hiab Service Agents – NZ Wide

Phone: 07 839 4839

> List of Hiab Agents

> Online Contact Form

TRT has service agents NZ Wide. Most are operating as they provide Essential Services in the transport and logistics sector.

Parts are available by contacting TRT parts customer services via phone or email on the numbers listed above.

Accounts Payable & Receivable

Our team will be working remotely where possible. For any accounts enquiries, please contact TRT on 07 849 4839, your sales rep, or email accounts@trt.co.nz.

Please check our website for updates during the lockdown period. Our team will be in touch if there are any significant changes.

If you have any questions, please contact us.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Baker - Chief Operations Officer

Bruce Carden - Director and Shareholder

Robert Carden - Director and Shareholder

For information about our TRT Australian offices, please click here - COVID-19 Update: TRT Australia