Offering you safety and comfort on the road, Waikato's Choice Rides have your transport needs covered.

Waikato’s leading provider of quality and comfortable transport services, Choice Rides value their reputation for great customer service and high-quality transport service for any occasion.

“We are committed to providing a comfort, safety and quality solution for our customers,” says Mark Potter, General Manger at Choice Rides.

Need transport between Auckland airport and Hamilton? Then give Choice Rides call. They understand that travelling can be a stressful time, so they are here to take one worry off your to do list. Weather you are travelling for business or pleasure, the friendly professionals at Choice Rides can give you a hassle-free airport shuttle service.

“Every customer journey is different, we competently approach each trip organization, starting from route planning and price affordability, to choosing the right vehicle for optimal customer comfort,” adds Mark.

Wan to have a great night out without worrying about how you are getting home? Then let Choice Rides be your personal chuffer for your and your friends. “With everything we do, our expert drivers will have your safety and wellbeing as their number one priority, ensuring you get to back to your home safely,” adds Mark.

Events such as weddings, concerts and sporting events can be great fun, but organising driving and parking to popular event venues can be really painful. With Choice Rides, you won’t have to worry about any of that, all you have to focus on is having fun at your event. “Relax and enjoy being driven by one of our professional and knowledgeable drivers, in our quality fleet,” advises Mark.

Whatever the occasion and whatever the need, Choice Rides are working hard to make sure that they become the number one choice for all your transportation needs. Choice Rides offers personal transportation to and from Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Cambridge, Matamata and Te Awamutu.

Contact Choice Rides:

Phone: +64 7 808 0729

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/choicerideswaikato/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choice_ridesnz/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbColtJ6wwFn5wBB8hfCGQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/choice-rides

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA