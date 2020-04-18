Popular requests recently for garage conversions to a granny flat

There's been getting quite an increase in requests recently about building a sleepout, extending the house, adding another level and converting a garage to a new living space. So Superior Renovations has put together this article to answer a few questions, and to provide some advice to those exploring this idea.

Converting your garage into a new living space is not a simple and easy decision and there is quite a bit to think about to ensure you’re making the right decision. This is part of the reason why we created this article to explore some of those questions, so you can make an informed decision.

With our circumstances continually changing, our needs and desires evolve. But that doesn’t mean we have to get rid of the things that are of little or no use to us temporarily. When you bought the house, no doubt you would have thought about it long and hard until you found the right one, but now you need more space for your growing family or perhaps a space as a home office (the options are endless). So naturally extending your home or converting a space comes to mind, utilizing your garage and converting it into a liveable is one of the more popular options but here are a few things you need to think about.

Read full article on converting a garage to a granny flat here: https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/converting-your-garage-to-a-granny-flat/