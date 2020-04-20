INFLITE Charters Offer Awesome Experiences in New Zealand

There will be lots of people who are thinking twice about going on that overseas holiday this winter, due to the ongoing effects of Covid 19 or Coronavirus, so now is a good time to consider travelling to somewhere in their own country. INFLITE Charters offer some awesome experiences in many part of New Zealand, including their Franz Josef & Fox Glacier Experiences.

Nestled between New Zealand’s highest mountains, the Tasman Sea, stunning temperate rainforest, glowing glaciers, mirror lakes and braided river beds, Franz Josef Glacier has been described as one of the most beautiful places on earth. For this reason and many others, the region was included in the Te Wahipounamu World Heritage Area. Skydive Franz offers skydiving from 13,000 feet, 16,500 feet and 20,000 feet.

INFLITE Charters are fully certified New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority 'Adventure Aviation' operators, and they have a 100% safety record. Their Tandem Masters are world class, fun, vibrant and pride themselves on their professionalism. Their aircraft is maintained to an incredibly high standard, and their pilots are commercially rated mountain pilots who know the local weather conditions inside-out.

INFLITE also offer Abel Tasman Experiences, as they put it, “free falling at the heart of New Zealand”, where you can enjoy New Zealand's most scenic skydive experience. Located in central Motueka and boasting the country's most epic scenery, INFLITE Charters are the only drop zone in New Zealand who can show you the mind blowing views of both of New Zealand's islands, so you can free fall from the best piece of sky this beautiful country has to offer.

