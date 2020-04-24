Training.co.nz Offers Most Productive Ways to Spend Our Quarantine

New Zealand recently announced extreme restrictions in order to stop the virus in its tracks, further reducing its citizens’ ability to even be outside. You can’t go fishing, swimming, running (well, not far), and do many of the other things that kept us occupied. So for those going stir crazy, Training.co.nz has some ideas for you to not let you waste your life away during this time.

You no longer have an excuse to procrastinate or postpone your learning. Time to expand your horizons while you have no other viable alternative so you can keep your sanity. Here are some of the most highly regarded courses for you to consider.

1.Culinary Arts

Quarantine is the time where some of us will master the art of cuisine creation and the rest will simply rely on alcohol and take-away food. So why not learn the art of cookery to improve your nutrition and also obtain a diploma in it?

Whether you are trying to be a chef, pursue a career in hospitality, or just want to impress your loved ones during this time, you will be able to find a course appropriate for your needs. And remember, practice makes perfect!

2.Sales

Sales is not for everyone but Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, said that everyone should try sales at least once in their life. The art of persuasion and negotiation, the cornerstone of sales, is embedded in the calibre of all of our professional and personal interactions.

Learning sales requires you to improve your math, psychology, written and verbal communication, etc. All the skills that will inevitably come in handy regardless of what you do. If public speaking and leadership communication are not your strengths, why not use this time to learn some techniques?

3.Entrepreneurship

Is the covid-19 making you want to future proof by building your own business? Hundreds of thousands of people are losing their jobs but certain industries are thriving such as e-commerce and other online-based markets.

You can use the downtime you have to learn about being an entrepreneur, connect with like-minded individuals to expand your network, and try out some of the ideas you have been keeping in your backlog. The Lean Startup community is a global and digital one. It’ll be the best time to prepare a launch as you learn the lessons of how to make your business model pandemic-proof.

4.Photography

Now that we only have a few hours each day to be out in nature. All of us globally are developing newfound appreciation for the beauty we used to take for granted. Maybe now is the time to get into photography and capture the historic (even if slightly depressing) moments we’re living through. In addition, you may be able to also start your own photography social media pages if you are good.

5.Bookkeeping

It’s dry and boring but bookkeeping is one of the most important skills we ought to learn when we are younger. We all can improve how we manage our expenses. If you are thinking of expanding your wealth or investing or starting something of your own, bookkeeping is crucial. Many starting entrepreneurs dismiss this ‘administrative’ but don’t fall into that trap! It’s the downfall of many individuals and entities alike.

6.Cyber Security

With global quarantine showing no signs of slowing down for the next couple months, cyber crimes are on the rise. Recently, Houseparty, the app that became extremely popular by providing group video-conferencing between friends, was reported to have been hacked. Due to the hyper awareness around heightened cyber security risks during the outbreak, thousands of people quickly deleted the app and refused to return. Houseparty denies this claim and is now offering a $1 million reward to anyone who can prove it.

In this crazy time, you may want to up your tech knowledge and game to best protect your home and work. We’re all impacted by cyber security on a daily basis.