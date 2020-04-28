Pacific Rendezvous Resort Open & Ready to Receive Holidaying Kiwis

As tourism businesses are asking Kiwis to holiday at home following mass cancellations from overseas travellers, New Zealanders are also having to cancel their winter migration to the warmer northern climes. Covid-19 or Coronavirus has changed the way we travel for the foreseeable future, and Kiwis are responding by seeking attractive options within their country.

Ready and waiting are the team at Pacific Rendezvous Resort, happy to welcome those New Zealanders who have had to cancel their overseas holidays this year. At this time of the year Pacific Rendezvous Resort are busy all year round, but if you book now for a mid-year holiday you are sure to find a date to suit.

Pacific Rendezvous is New Zealand’s most spectacularly situated beach motel, located at the stunning Tutukaka Beach, only 25 minutes from Whangarei City. The resort is situated on a private and spectacular 25 acre headland overlooking the harbour, and boasts two private beaches. The resort consists of 30 fully self-contained apartments, all with beautiful water views, with a choice of one, two or three bedroom apartments.

Guests include couples, groups of friends and families who can all enjoy the tennis court, swimming pool, spa pools and games room provided for all who stay there. They can also go fishing and diving off the property, with boat parking provided, with the resort being a gateway to the Poor Knights Islands.

Pacific Rendezvous is only five minutes to local cafes, restaurants and bars for your enjoyment as well. Whether it’s seafood, takeaways, coffee or a good steak you are after, you’ll find exactly what you are looking for on the Tutukaka Coast.

The Tutukaka coast offers some of New Zealand’s best beaches and is centrally located in Northland for further day trips to the Poor Knights Islands, the Bay of Islands, Waitangi, Hokianga Harbour, Waipoua Forest or Whangarei City, so for more information on please go to www.pacificrendezvous.co.nz .