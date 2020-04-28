Axiom Training Advise on the EPA Legislation Changes

The proposal is to adopt the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS), Revision 7 (2017).

The EPA are asking people to search the Approved Hazardous Substances with Controls database to find the current controls on a hazardous substance. They also say that due to legislative change, any decision document for a substance approved prior to 1 December 2017 no longer provides a complete and accurate record of the applicable controls.

The GHS is an internationally agreed system of classifying chemicals and communication of their hazards that was developed by the United Nations. It ensures an internationally aligned classification system for hazardous substances that better facilitates trade and increases global efficiency in chemical management through unified labelling and safety data sheets.

There are several reasons why the EPA has prepared this proposal, including the fact that a global classification system and compliance requirement will reduce complexity for everyone. While there will be costs and resource implications to make the change, EPA’s view is that the benefits for New Zealand will outweigh these.

This proposal should be reviewed by any organisation handing or using hazardous substances, including manufacturers, importers, industry, health sector, non-Government organisations and regulators that administer legislation that refers to the current HSNO classification. They should review the proposal and submit feedback.

This will be of specific interest to applicants for new hazardous substances approvals and producers of safety data sheets, and for more information on hazard identification and risk assessments, forklift licences, dangerous goods licences and assessor training.