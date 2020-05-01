Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD) launches his new website on Friday.

Looking for independent soil advice? Then look no further than New Zealand’s leading expert in soil fertility, soil scientist Gordon Rajendram (PhD) on his new website which will be launched on Friday.

“This website has been a long time coming and I am excited to finally share it,” says Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram.

Gordon is New Zealand’s premier agricultural consultant, with more than 35 years of experience in analytical testing development, applied research and consulting to farmers and fertiliser companies.

On the website, you can discover how Gordon Rajendram (PhD) can help your farm get the correct soil and mineral balance that grows healthy pasture, crops and animals. “I am dedicated to helping farmers, so they can get the most out of their soil, so their farm can work more efficiency and sustainability while improving the profitability,” says Gordon.

Helping to demystifying the science around soil, Gordon’s new website can start you on your journey to discovering out what elements are needed in your soil. Knowing what elements are needed, helps to stop farmers from applying excessive amounts of fertilisers and reduces the potential environmental damage it may cause.

The website also highlights the importance of getting your soil tested and why you needed it done regularly. “Soil testing can help you more effectively use plant nutrients and reduce the leaching or runoff into waterways,” adds Gordon. You can discover more benefits by heading over to the website.

Gordon enlisted the help of Hamilton based social media, marketing and public relations company MediaPA to put together the vision for his new website.

If you are looking to improve the quality of your soil, then visit the soil scientist Doctor Gordon Rajendram new website and get on the pathway to better soil today.

You can check out the new website for yourself here: http://gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz/

Check out Gordon’s latest video here: https://www.facebook.com/GordonRajendramSoilScientist/videos/2672626519515200

