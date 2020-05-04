Stardome Currently Closed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Kia Ora from Stardome. New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Stardome is closed to visitors, and will remain closed until they are advised it is safe to open again.

However, in preparation for better times when they will reopen, here below is some information on Stardome, where it is, how to get there and where to park.

Stardome is situated on the lower southern slopes of Maungakiekie (One Tree Hill), inside One Tree Hill Domain, accessed by the Manukau Road entrance, and their physical address is 670 Manukau Rd, One Tree Hill Domain, Auckland, New Zealand.

If you are arriving by car, you need to take the entrance into One Tree Hill Domain from Manukau Road, at 670 Manukau Road, between Greenwoods Corner and the Royal Oak roundabout. The entrance to One Tree Hill Domain is opposite Urban Verge Cafe and the Florist/Superette. You then head halfway up the hill to Stardome, which you’ll see on the left.

If you are arriving by bus, the bus route 30 departs regularly from Queen Street, travel via Newmarket and stop outside the gates of One Tree Hill Domain.

There is free parking outside Stardome. There is also 90-minute timer restricted parking just before Stardome on the left-hand side of the road within One Tree Hill as well as in the lower playground carpark. Please be aware that the lower playground carpark is locked after 7pm. Stardome accepts no liability for any loss or damage to any car in the carpark. Parking is also available on Haydn Ave, which is a short walk across the field from Stardome. Hiding valuable items from view in the vehicle is recommended.

He waka eke noa, kia kaha to all from the Stardome Team.

