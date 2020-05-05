AgSpares Extending Gratitude and Great Deals to Loyal Customers Amid Economic Uncertainty

AgSpares, NZ’s most trusted provider of new and used tractor parts, is taking time to express their heartfelt gratitude to the customers who have continued to support the business during these trying times.

AgSpares wishes to say thank you to each of their loyal customers, especially those farmworkers who have continued to provide for the people of Aotearoa during the pandemic. AgSpares recognises their positive contributions to the economy.

As such, AgSpares is also pleased to announce that they are open for essential services and can continue supplying tractor parts to farmers who require them during the lockdown period.

AgSpares is also extending their support by opening their channels to those seeking advice or consultations for solutions to tractor problems. Individuals may get in touch with AgSpares’ knowledgeable team for tractor-related concerns.

Additionally, AgSpares wants customers to be aware of the Government’s introduction of a higher threshold for low-value asset write-offs. The current limit of $500 has been changed to a limit of $5,000 for the 2020-2021 financial year. This means that any assets purchased in the financial year beginning April 1, 2020, or July 1, 2020, under the value of $5,000 can be immediately written off in that tax year.

The recent decision can benefit farmers and other individuals who may have been putting off the purchase of assets because of current economic uncertainties.

AgSpares gives clients the opportunity to make life on the farm easier and, at the same time, afford them the benefits of a tax write off. The AgSpares team has a range of attachments under the $5,000 low-value asset write-off threshold. These may make life on the farm more productive, especially when it comes to feeding out in the autumn and winter months.

Products include the 1.8 Bucket Euro Hitch, Kyne Fencer Log Forks with Grab & Blade, 1500kg KYNE Log Forks with Blade, Multi Benne 170 Grab, and the Euro-Hitch Bale forks.

To learn more, visit the AgSpares website: https://agspares.co.nz/