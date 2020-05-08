Meet some of the fleet of Waikato's premier provider of quality and comfortable transport services, Choice Rides.

With Waikato’s leading personal transport service, Choice Rides, you will always be riding in style with their excellent fleet of top of the line vehicles.

The first cab of the rank is a stylish 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 63s AMG 5-seater in chic black (pictured). With ample room to sit five people both rows of seats are comfortable and supportive. Head and legroom are in plentiful supply and adults can ride in the back without feeling squeezed.

The 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 63s AMG has a handsome cabin that's filled with of top-notch materials that are there for both your comfort and to add a touch of style. “It's also well-insulated from wind and road noise,” advises Mark Potter, General Manger at Choice Rides. This makes it perfect if you need to catch a quick power nap while on the road.

For safety the GLC range has nine airbags fitted (dual front, front side, rear side, curtain and driver’s knee). 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 63s AMG also has the unique option of the Energizing Comfort Control system that pumps fragrance into the cabin. It also offers exercise videos or distinct music to help fight fatigue on the journey.

For those that have the whole family or a party of people to move, then the 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D 8-seater is the best choice. Boasting a sleek sliver colour, when Mercedes-Benz sets out to make a new S-Class, it sets itself a simple but ambitious brief: to make the best car in the world, and the 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D 8-seater lives up to that idea.

“This vehicle was made with a focus both on refining the driving dynamic of a spacious SUV and by packing in the latest technology and even more luxurious comfort,” advises Mark.

Some interior highlights 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS 400D 8-seater include ambient lighting with 64 colours, leather upholstery, a head-Up display with virtual imaging windscreen projection and heated front seats.

‘’No matter what car you choose from our fleet, you will always be traveling in comfort, style and luxury,” adds Mark.

About Choice Rides:

Choice Rides offers personal transportation to and from Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Cambridge, Matamata and Te Awamutu. Choice Rides offers you personal Auckland airport transfers, personal drop off and pickup, personal shuttle services, personal transportation to events such as weddings, concerts and sporting events as well as personal transport to popular tourist attractions.

Contact Choice Rides:

Phone: 022 111 5109 or 022 088 3723

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/choicerideswaikato/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choice_ridesnz/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbColtJ6wwFn5wBB8hfCGQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/choice-rides

