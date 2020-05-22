Is your Microwave Oven safe?....

You may be exposing yourself to dangerous levels of radiation leakage?

What is Microwave Oven Radiation?

Whenever you use a microwave oven, radioactive energy is produced causing the fluid in food to vibrate rapidly. This rapid vibration produces heat, which in turn cooks the food. If the energy produced by a microwave oven escapes the appliance it can penetrate through living tissue which is why exposure is harmful to our health.

What causes Microwave Ovens to leak?

Poor door adjustment, harsh treatment or slamming the door, dirt or food particles caught in the door hinges All cause the oven door to slightly separate from the oven enclosure. Once this happens, invisible, but highly dangerous microwaves leak through the small space and cause irreversible damage and injury to the user.

Microwave leakage testing will determine whether your microwave has deteriorated to the point where it is no longer safe to use.

Are you required by law to test my Microwave Oven?

Employers and PCBU have a legal duty of care and this is not limited to the safe use and supply of electrical appliances and equipment. There are many other safety issues within the workplace covered by the ‘NZ Health and Safety at Work Act 2015’. This would include the testing of Microwave Ovens for harmful radiation leakage.

What tests are completed?

The oven is inspected for any obvious physical damage to ensure safety as per:

AS/NZS 3760:2010 In-service safety inspection and testing of electrical equipment

AS/NZS 60335.2.25 Household and similar electrical appliances - Safety - Particular requirements for microwave ovens including combination microwave ovens.

Our trained technicians then complete a Radiation Leakage Inspection on your microwave oven in accordance with AS/NZS 60335.2.25. This involves the measurement of radiation levels around the oven using an advanced Microwave Radiation Leakage Detector to ensure they are below the specified limit of 5mW/cm2.

A specific MegaTest AS/NZS 3760 and AS/NZS 60335.2.25 tag will be applied to the side of your microwave to show the unit has passed the requirements.

What if my microwave fails?

Our MegaTest technician will explain the defect and work with you to resolve the situation.

Don’t risk it, ask our trained technicians to complete a microwave oven radiation leakage tests today.