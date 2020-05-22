Back to 'Business as Usual' at Wendy's Boutique

Wendy’s Boutique are happy for New Zealand to have come out of Level 3 of the COVID-19 lockdown, and are also happy to report that they are shipping all online orders again (not just winter essentials). In other words, it’s business as usual at Wendy’s. They are also offering free standard shipping, as per usual, throughout New Zealand.

Business as usual means that their doors are open to the public now, and you can also go online to shop at Wendy’s Boutique, perusing their huge range of new arrivals showing weekly. Pre-ordering is available for Trelise Cooper, Cooper, Curate and Coop.

Loobie’s Story have a free jeans promotion, valid until the end of May, as follows:

“FREE JEANS???? SURELY NOT?



“Shop any 3 full priced Loobie's Story or Madly Sweetly clothing pieces online and you will receive a pair of Loobies Boyfriend or Classic Jeans FREE



“This amazing promotion is valid until the end of May and must be one order with the 3 items (excludes accessories). Your jeans will be sent when the promotion ends, something awesome to look forward to xx

For the Loobie’s Story free jeans promotion please follow the link: https://www.wendysboutique.co.nz/collections/loobies-story .

Wendy’s new opening hours are 9-4 Monday-Friday with the weekend hours still the same as always, and for more information on designer women’s clothes, Verge clothing and designer shoes NZ please go to https://www.wendysboutique.co.nz .