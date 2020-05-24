Average Cost of a New Garage in Auckland

AUCKLAND

In New Zealand, 92% of households have at least one vehicle according to One Roofs (2019) research so it’s not a surprise that most home buyers and renters are looking for a property that has a garage.

Does it actually add any value to the property? Not as much as people think but in short, it adds 2-3% to the sale price of the house – however, it’s different for all locations (eg it will be perceived as more valuable in an area like Central Auckland, people are paying $50,000 to $75,000 just for a car park)

If you're thinking of building a new garage, we've put together a break-down of how much it cost to build a new garage in Auckland and what factors come into play.

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/new-garage-cost/



#superiorrenovations