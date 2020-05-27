Why every farm needs a health and safety policy from New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants for Agsafe NZ Ltd.

All rural businesses and farms need an operational health and safety policy, and the era of Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of having this in place says Waikato-based expert farm safety and rural consultancy company AgSafe NZ.

Farms are workplaces and just like all other workplaces, workplace health and safety laws apply and there are serious penalties if you breach of the obligations under the Health & Safety at Work Act 2015.

“A health and safety policy document is a living document and must be continually revised and updated to remain complaint with the latest laws and legislations,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe NZ Ltd.

As expert rural consultants, AgSafe NZ can give you independent view on the legislation and will assist you in understanding these issues and remain compliant.

While the aim of a health and safety management system is to avoid incidents, emergencies and pandemics still happen. “Farms should have easy to follow procedures for managing and getting through emergencies quickly and safely,” advises Jim.

You are responsible for the health and safety of people who work for you or who are involved in the work on your rural farm. Not only that but you are also responsible for the health and safety of others that may come onto your farm by doing what is reasonable and practicable. This is why having a health and safety policy is not optional.

“Health and safety does not happen without the person in charge and everyone else supporting it,” adds Jim. So, it’s important that everyone on the farm knows your health and safety policy, so they are will equipped to handle any emergency.

Health and safety does not need to be overly complicated. With AgSafe on your side they can make it simple and practical to meet the needs of your business.

About AgSafe:

AgSafe NZ is proudly Waikato based and understands the local farming environment. Jim Findlay has been a rural consultant involved in farm safety and systems for 35 years.

Contact AgSafe NZ Ltd:

Phone: 027-2872886

Email: jamestfindlay@gmail.com

Website: http://agsafe.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AgSafe-NZ-1618713161733239/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agsafenz/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/agsafe-nz

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: https://www.mediapa.co.n

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA