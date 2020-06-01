Consider Stardome's Adopt A Star Promotion Ready to Book When it is Safe For Them To Open

Wrap up an out-of-this-world gift and give your loved one a star! Adopting a star is a unique way to honour a new birth or birthday, special anniversary, and is a wonderfully different way to say, “I love you”, or simply a gift for that person who has everything.

For $65, your personalised Adopt A Star pack will contain:

A personalised certificate with your star coordinates

A laser cut wood star to keep as a memento

A star map so you can find your star’s location in the night sky

Information about the constellation the star is in

One adult or two child passes to Stardome (valid for a regular show only, one year expiry)

Purchasing an Adopt a Star pack helps Stardome (a registered charitable trust) continue to share astronomical knowledge and education with the public and schools of Auckland. The money raised from Adopt a Star sales goes towards their open days, upgrading planetarium shows and reaching out to students as part of their education programme.

Stardome and its team have been sharing a love of space from its premises in Auckland’s One Tree Hill Domain since 1967. As a place of exploration, research and sharing of knowledge, Stardome has been regularly open for public viewing evenings and daytime visits for school trips ever since. If you went to school in Auckland or the surrounding area you probably remember your first trip to Stardome as a kid. In 1997, New Zealand’s first and still largest Planetarium theatre was constructed and opened on the site.

However, although Stardome is currently closed and regrettably are not able to process Adopt a Star orders at this time, they welcome your Adopt a Star enquiries, so please send these to adopt@stardome.org.nz. For information on NZ astronomy please go to www.stardome.org.nz, and for more NZ astronomy please go to www.stardome.org.nz .