Rural health and safety made easy with New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants, AgSafe NZ.

Even on a good day, farmers have a lot to deal with and now with pandemics and droughts, some farmers are feeling the squeeze, now more than ever. But in these unprecedented times, the health and safety of all rural workers around the country is prime concern says New Zealand’s leading Rural Consultants for Agsafe NZ Ltd.

Waikato-based Agsafe NZ Ltd is a resource for farmers and rural workers, who specialize in rural workplace health safety. “Our goal is to make rural health and safety available to everyone and make it easy to follow,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe NZ Ltd.

Having been in the industry for many years, the team at AgSafe have seen it all, they draw on this hands-on experience to “create safety procedures help avoid minor incidents to more serious accidents on the farm, which can result in disability or death,” advises Jim. Jim Findlay has been a rural consultant involved in farm safety and systems for 35 years.

When an emergency does happen, it’s hard to know what to do and who to turn too. As skilled and proficient rural consultants, AgSafe NZ can provide support if there is an accident or an incident in the business, and guide you in what steps you need to take next.

“Keeping up to date on all the latest and changing legislative developments and court decisions, can be difficult, especially when you have a farm to run,” adds Jim. AgSafe will put in the hard yards and will always keep you up to date with any law or legislation changes that could possibly affect you.

Not only that, AgSafe offers you independent and unbiased view on the legislation and will assist you in understanding these issues and remain compliant.

If you are looking to get your farm or rural business up to code then contact the friendly experts at AgSafe NZ.

Contact AgSafe NZ Ltd:

Phone: 027-2872886

Email: admin@agsafe.nz

Website: http://agsafe.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AgSafeNZ/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/agsafe-nz/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agsafenz/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA