ARMSTRONG HEADS BACK TO ITALY READY FOR FIA FORMULA 2

New Zealand racing driver Marcus Armstrong has headed back to Europe to prepare for the shortened FIA Formula 2 championship race season.

Christchurch born and Auckland based during each race year’s off-season, Armstrong will race with the respected ART Grand Prix team in the 2020 FIA F2 Championship season. The team was the first to win this series in its GP2 form and is the current defending champion.

The FIA F2 season follows Formula One with appearances at selected round of the main championship, but the global Covid 19 pandemic has disrupted both this year, meaning the opening round for the F2 field is likely to be in Austria next month.

“That’s how it looks, though a lot depends on what happens in coming weeks. However things turn out I’m ready to get back on the track,” he said.

Armstrong has spent the time of the enforced break wisely, in training, home gym sessions and race simulator work. Daily sessions with his road race bike on a trainer setup have honed his fitness for the demands of the racing season. Armstrong has also been communicating regularly with his team in France and the Ferrari Driver Academy in Italy. He was the first New Zealander to be inducted into the FDA and lives in Maranello with other FDA racers.

“This is my first year racing with ART Grand Prix and I am very excited to be with such a highly respected team. It’s been a driving force in GP2 and F2 over the last fifteen years and a lot of F1 drivers have come from the ranks of ART Grand Prix.”

Armstrong has already built himself an impressive career history, most recently finishing second in the inaugural season of FIA F3 where he scored three wins throughout the year, taking first place at Budapest, Spa and Sochi. This was topped up by a further three podiums, as well as one pole position.

After such a strong finish to 2019, Armstrong then set third fastest time across the two day post season F2 test at Abu Dhabi.

“F2 is a good step forward, the carbon brakes and the engine power are so very good. Once again tyre management is very important – you get excellent grip for one good lap in qualifying, which is fun!”

The cars themselves have much of the technology of their F1 superiors and are capable of 300 km/h on longer straights. Heavier, and with more aerodynamic grip, they demand more of driver and team. Armstrong says he is ready for the challenge.

“This year I aim to start on the right footing and build on 2019’s results. The shortened season doesn’t worry me – it is what it is, and it’s the same for everybody. But it’s definitely time to go racing.”