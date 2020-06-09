Get independent advice for your soil with Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD).

Are you searching for independent advice to improve the quality, health and profitability of your farm? Then get New Zealand’s leading expert in soil fertility, soil scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD) on the case.

“The value of getting independent advice for your farm cannot be overstated,” says Dr Gordon Rajendram.

Dr Gordon Rajendram can offer you advice that is impartial, unbiased, without any potential for a conflict of interest and solely with the client’s best interests at heart.

Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram is a trusted voice in the rural and farming communities for reliable independent advice that works both in the short term and the long term. “It’s important to understand what’s going on with your soil before treating it,” adds Gordon.

“If you don’t have testing on your soil done, you cannot manage the soil and leaf analysis or ensure the adequate nutrients for growth,” advises Gordon.

With his BSc, MSc and a PhD, Gordon is one of the leading experts on laboratory measurement techniques for chemical, biological and physical properties in materials.

Not only that, Gordon also has comprehensive knowledge and workings of the IANZ (International Accreditation New Zealand) quality systems and procedures in order to have a laboratory, and its testing methods IANZ accredited, Gordon has over twenty-six years’ experience in the laboratory, field and research expertise.

Through expert soil testing and analysis, Gordon is dedicated to help all farmers get independent advice to they can get the most out of their soil so that their farm can work more efficiently, be sustainable while improving the farm profitability.

This is just a few of the abundant of reasons on why Gordon is considered one New Zealand’s leading soil fertility experts for independent advice. You can depend on Gordon for independent advice.

Contact Gordon:

Email: rajendram@xtra.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GordonRajendramSoilScientist

Website: http://gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-soil-scientist

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesoilscientistnz/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA