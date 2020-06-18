Covid-19 Alert Level 1 Announcement from Chubb Security

With New Zealand having moved into Alert Level 1, the Chubb Security team is back to providing all security services across New Zealand, including consultations, new installations, secuirty upgrades and more. We would like to assure you that we have effective health and safety measures in place to ensure that we provide our services without compromising on the safety of our consumers and the Chubb security team.

Chubb Security provide a wide range of security and monitoring services across New Zealand. If you are looking for security solutions for your home, or business, Chubb Security can help you with the following:

We also have a team of mobile locksmiths across cities in New Zealand, who can help you with servicing all types of lock systems, designing and installing master key systems, emergency lock out situations 24/7, and more. If you are looking for locksmith services, please see below the contact information for your region –

Auckland Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: 3 Fisher Crescent, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060

Hamilton Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: 4a Belfast Place, Frankton, Hamilton 3240

Tauranga Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Napier Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: 4B Taradale Road, Marewa, Napier City, Hawkes Bay 4110

New Plymouth Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: 11 Port View Crescent, Moturoa, New Plymouth

Palmerston North Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: 663 Tremaine, Avenue, Palmerston North 4414

Wellington Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: Ground Floor, 10-20 Hutt Road, Petone 5012

Christchurch Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: 200 Maces Road, Bromley Christchurch City, Canterbury 8062

Dunedin Locksmith Services

Phone: 0800 20 30 40

Address: 73a Stone Street, Kenmure, Dunedin 9001

For all other enquiries, please contact us at 0800 20 30 40, or fill in an enquiry form and someone from our team will be in touch with you.

