New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants, AgSafe NZ Ltd are helping farmers get compliant with their health and safety.

Heath and Safety for your rural business is not something you should take lightly says Waikato-based expert farm safety and rural consultancy company AgSafe NZ.

“It is important to have someone to bring Health and Safety issues that could affect the running business into consideration,” comments Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe NZ Ltd.

There is a need to have someone to undertake the review of procedures and processes if there are accidents. Then the completion of detailed reports for WorkSafe following incidents/accidents is a specialist task, especially if prosecutions are a possibility

A rural business with less than 19 employees is not obligated to have a nominated Health & Safety officer, but it that doesn’t you should forget about having. From one-man bands to expansive companies, all rural business needs an expert to advise them on health and safety. AgSafe can be that expert for your business.

AgSafe understands that health and safety is not always the easiest things to get right, especially when consider in laws and legislation. “Planning to manage risk is a conscious decision and healthy and safe requires investing time and thought,” adds Jim.

A health and safety plan can provide you with two essential items. Firstly, it can identify health and safety issues before they arise so you can deal with them before they become problem. Secondly, if an emergency should arise, a health and safety plan will give you a clear guideline on how to best manage the situation to minimize loss and damage.

AgSafe have many experiences in all areas of farm ownership, farm consultancy services, and the law, “This allows us to understand the rural sector and prepare business and safety specific policies for the industry,” adds Jim.

