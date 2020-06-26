Pasta Bake, a Hearty Recipe for Children

Kindercare believe it's important that children are set up for a healthy relationship with food for life. That is why we put a special emphasis on providing nutritious meals focused on whole foods, teaching children about good food values with enriching mealtime experiences.

In partnership with Nourished Beginnings, we bring you a hearty recipe that's sure to be a favourite with your whānau. Try our Lentil and Veggie Pasta Bake. Give it a go this week and let us know how it went down in your house.