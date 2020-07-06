ARMSTRONG'S STRONG START SERVES NOTICE IN FIA FORMULA 2

Marcus Armstrong made a sensational start to his Formula 2 campaign with ART Grand Prix team, taking second overall in the first race of the season.

The F2 race weekend is based around a 170 km feature race on the Saturday and a shorter 120 km sprint on the Sunday. The championship follows the Formula One season but does not visit all circuits.

In that first race Armstrong (19) fought his way through the field from a grid position outside the top ten and past his 2019 Prema team-mate Robert Shwartzman to close on leader Calum Ilott, then held second position as he came under attack from Shwartzman in the closing laps. British driver Ilott had likewise defended from Mick Schumacher and Guanyu Zhou during the race to take his maiden F2 win. He was the only driver Armstrong was unable to catch and pass in his epic sprint up through the field.

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich won the second race, picking up an extra two points when he set fastest lap.

Armstrong is sixth overall and will aim to push forward when the FIA Formula 2 field returns to the Red Bull Ring next weekend for round two of the 2020 Championship.