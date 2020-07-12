Regenmeister: ARMSTRONG ON THE CHARGE IN WET FEATURE RACE

New Zealander Marcus Armstrong put in a classic charge in wet conditions that forced a delayed start to the feature race of FIA Formula 2’s second weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

He pushed his way through the pack to rise from 12th at the start to 7th at the end of the race in conditions that saw some of his key rivals fighting for grip and at risk of sliding off the track.

The finish kept him earning points, the Kiwi leaping from sixth to fourth overall on 24 points, two behind his team-mate, Christian Lundgaard.

More importantly, he was also perfectly placed for the sprint race, which features a partial reverse grid – the top eight finishers start in reverse order.

That puts feature race winner Robert Shwartzman on the grid in P8 and delivers Armstrong his first front row start of the championship, P2 alongside British driver Dan Ticktum. A win this evening is worth 15 points. Race winner Shwartzman also now leads the championship with 48 points.

The sprint race – the final of the weekend for F2 – begins this evening at 9.10 PM