STRONG RESULTS FOR ARMSTRONG AT SECOND RED BULL RING F2 ROUND

New Zealander Marcus Armstrong has climbed the championship points table with two strong finishes in changing conditions at the second round of the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

In the 150 km feature race on the Red Bull Ring over the weekend, Armstrong put in a classic charge in wet conditions that forced a delayed start to the event.

He pushed his way through the pack to rise from 12th at the start to 7th at the end of the race in conditions that saw some of his key rivals fighting for grip and at risk of sliding off the track.

The finish kept him earning points, the Kiwi leaping from sixth to fourth overall on 24 points, two behind his team-mate, Christian Lundgaard.

More importantly, he was also perfectly placed for the sprint race, which features a partial reverse grid – the top eight finishers start in reverse order.

That put feature race winner Robert Shwartzman on the grid in P8 and delivered Armstrong his first front row start of the championship, P2 alongside British driver Dan Ticktum. At that point Shwartzman also led the championship with 48 points.

In the 120 km sprint race on Sunday British driver Dan Ticktum took the early lead, Armstrong held wide and left in third as Lundgaard slipped through. The Danish driver then surged from second place to lead, Ticktum unable to answer the challenge. Feature race winner Shwartzman had spun on the first lap and was out of the race and Armstrong was a comfortable third.

A challenge came over several laps from Mick Schumacher, who briefly got ahead of Armstrong using the DRS overtaking system but fell back under an intense push from the Kiwi and then withdrew on lap 13 when his onboard fire extinguisher went off.

Though Guanyu Zhou then fought to close the gap to Armstrong, the Kiwi made sure of third and took his second podium of the championship. Lundgaard won the race.