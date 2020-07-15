Security Concerns Around NZ COVID Tracer App

The New Zealand government’s COVID Tracer app has been the subject of controversy for many Kiwis. While it is a fantastic tool for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 by allowing the necessary agencies to contact anyone who might have been in contact with a sick person, some people are understandably nervous about the idea of sharing their information and location. The app stores names, contact details, and locations when people use it to sign in to a store, restaurant, or other facility via QR code.

While some are concerned about the idea of the government having access to (and misusing) this data, security experts CANDA point out that any such app is also vulnerable to cyber attack. If you are adamant that you don’t want that information in the hands of either the government or a cybercriminal, it’s best to stick to manually “signing in” to public places and facilities—and take some hand sanitiser while you’re at it. Although New Zealand has returned to Alert Level One, it pays to remain vigilant against the threat of disease. As always, however, we must also be vigilant about cybersecurity. In this situation, it can be a balancing act.

Any time you allow your information to be stored on a server or in a cloud, it is at risk—albeit a small one, if the agency storing it is a responsible one—of falling into the wrong hands. In a largely digitised world, we are often walking the line between convenience and security. The information collected by the COVID Tracer app is for a good purpose, and to use it can make life easier. However, anyone concerned should use other methods available to join the fight against this disease.

If you are an agency wanting to know how to keep the information of your clients or customers safe, get in touch with the CANDA team. As ICT security consultants, they can provide knowledge, systems, and certification to help you with all aspects of cybersecurity.