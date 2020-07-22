End-to-End Solutions Make Manufacturing Easy

PRESS RELEASE - June 2020

Taking a product from concept to prototype, manufacturing, and distribution is quite an arduous task. For an inventor, entrepreneur, or small business without a lot of experience in the process, it’s almost insurmountable.

A good engineering partner like Metco Engineering makes it possible for creators to get their products or components to market without too much hassle or too many hurdles. They do this by providing an end-to-end solution. This means that clients don’t have to go to different providers for design help, prototypes, manufacturing, and distribution, relaying ideas and information back and forth between each different part of the process. Metco calls their end-to-end intelligent design and manufacturing a “co-makership” synergy, and they offer very cost-effective solutions for New Zealand-made products. They will even help to design and make packaging for products, as well as managing distribution and delivery.

Working with an experienced engineering team also offers makers access to experience and knowledge in manufacturing and design that they may not have in-house. For these reasons and more, choosing a great company to partner with to get your product from paper to prototype to market is perhaps the most important part of the entire journey.

If you have created something that you’d like to turn from idea into reality, get in touch with the Metco Engineering team to find out how they can help. Based in Wellington, they can work with premises in Auckland, they can work with clients from all over New Zealand.