Top five things to do in Rotorua from Rotorua's leading washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Rotorua's leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services are celebrating their favourite activities to do in the region.

Here are five great things to do in Rotorua, handpicked by the team at Exterior Washing Services.

Rotorua is famous for its big and beautiful redwood forest. The next time you are in town check out the Redwoods Tree walk or Redwoods Nightlights in Whakarewarewa Forest and immerse yourself in the quiet magic of walking 20 meters high among the giant redwoods. For those that have more of a daring spirit, Redwoods Altitude takes you higher on a journey through the redwood canopy, negotiating suspension bridges and ziplines. “With the option to leap from the trees at the end, Redwood Altitude is an adventure you will not want to miss,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Take it to the water with an evening of kayaking to lakeside caves where glow worms are found in their natural environment. Relax with a gentle paddle and listen to your guide sharing the history of the area and the life of a glow worm. This easy, family friendly activity needs no previous experience and takes only 2.5 hours.

Just a short 20 minutes’ drive south of Rotorua you will experience one of Rotorua’s amazing geothermal parks - Waitangi Volcanic Valley. Created by the eruption of Mt Tarawera in 1886, this area is now a protected scenic reserve and wildlife refuge amongst New Zealand flora. “There is a variety of self-guided walks and hikes along crater walkways give you up close view of the hot springs, geysers and colourful craters,” advises Johnny.

For an experience you will never forget, take a ride with Volcanic Air Heli Tours. Soar over the beautiful forests, lakes and geothermal valleys in the Rotorua region. You can take it to the next level by landing at hidden geothermal valley of Orakei Korako, for a unique walking tour.

After a long day of experience all the great things that Rotorua has to offer, what better way to relax and unwind that with a rejuvenating soak in of the many geothermal pools. “Hells Gate Geothermal Park and Mud Spa, Polynesian Spa and Waikete Valley Thermal Pools are all great options,” comments Johnny. Shake off the winter blues with a dip Rotorua hot pool.

