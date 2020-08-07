Sky High Painting and Restoration are leading roof painters in Cromwell.

Is your roof looking a little tired and very outdated? Then give the Cromwell roofing professionals, the Otago based Sky High Painting and Restoration a call.

“We have a skilled and expert team of roof painters that can dramatically improve the appearance and health of your roof,” says owner, Andrew McArthur, the Sky High Painting and Restoration.

Sky High Painting and Restoration utilise a cherry picker and abseiling equipment to complete their work to a professional standard. This has a variety of benefits over scaffolding including being the fraction of the cost, less disruption to business, less contractor involvement making it more time-efficient.

A roof painting job done by experts can last for decades, especially when performed by highly trained painters like those at Sky High Painting and Restoration. “We only stock and use high-quality and durable products from trusted brands. Our paint carries a 10 – 15 year warranty,” says Andrew. With Sky High Painting and Restoration, your Cromwell roof will look great and perform well for many years to come.

The colour options are endless with Sky High Painting and Restoration, they can either repaint your roof with the same colour, as the skilled staff can accurately match your current colour or if you want something fresh, they team can find the exact colour you want.

Sky High Painting and Restoration are known for their excellent roof painting services in Cromwell but they also offer professional roof washing, gutter cleaning and roof restoration.

Concrete Tile Roof Repair and Painting:

Roof painting

Moss, mould and lichen treatment

Roof repairs

Water Blasting

10 - 15-year paint warranty

Iron Roof Painting and Maintenance:

Roof painting

Moss, mould and lichen treatment

Anti-rust primer

Water Blasting

10 - 15-year paint warranty

Sky High Painting and Restoration service covers Cromwell, Dunedin, Southland and Central Otago. “Our team has experience in roof painting and restoration on all shapes and sizes, both commercial and residential,” adds Andrew.

