ARMSTRONG HEADS FOR SPAIN AIMING AT RETURN TO FORM IN F2

After two difficult weekends at Britain’s famous Silverstone circuit, New Zealander Marcus Armstrong splits the points table, 14th overall.

“It’s not been the best few weeks in Silverstone and this was not how we wanted to head away to the next round. We’ll keep on pushing to get back to where we should be,” he said.

Armstrong’s rivals in the championship have had their own issues to contend with but the leaders reset the top ten last weekend, meaning Armstrong is now 14th overall heading to Barcelona for round six. The Spanish circuit is another high speed/high tyre wear venue so Armstrong’s ART Grand Prix team will spend the intervening weekdays in evaluation and consideration of data from Silverstone to make headway and return him to front-running pace.