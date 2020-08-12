Need space to grow your business? Shared is a provider of co-working spaces and office suites that focusses on your company's professionalism and productivity.

Shared Workspaces is a provider of flexible office and co-working space that has been specially designed for business professionals and aiming at helping businesses grow.

“At Shared Workspaces, we focus on ensuring that you have all the amenities and technology that you need so that you can focus on your growing the success of your business,” says Tony Snow, Founder and Director at Shared Workspaces.

Shared Workspaces has a variety of office spaces available to suit every kind of business. From hot desks that you can rent by the day, a permanent desk, small offices right up to big office spaces that can fit your whole team with ample room to spare. “Agreements are short term and little risk so you have room to focus on your business and expand or retract as required. Or just book that meeting space while working from home. Working close to home rather than from home also has its benefits!

At Shared Workspaces you will be in good company. “Shared Workspaces focusses on professionals within the bricks and mortar and offer online amenities to click and order. A local postal address to training rooms, meeting rooms, board rooms, fully equipped kitchen and access to catering and gym memberships are all on offer.,” adds Tony. Shared is a curated space where you can thrive on the energy that results from sharing space, amenities and ideas. Shared is just that, a place to share our past, the present and create a shared future.

To assist in the economic recovery Shared are offering to all its members its lounge membership a day a week at one of the hot desks with no additional charge! Lounge membership is still at foundation prices of only $25 per month!

“Regular events, workshops and seminars are all on offer for our members,” advises Tony.

If you need to impress at one of your upcoming meetings? Then book out one of Shared Workspaces modern and stylish boardrooms Their well-equipped meeting and board rooms come with a range of equipment to make the meeting go off without a hitch. Catering can also be easily organised if you want to go the extra mile.

Shared Workspaces are situated in a fantastic location at Commerce House, previously the Smart Business Centre, 65 Chapel Street in Tauranga with water views of the nearby Waikareao Estuary. Its central location means that there are delicious eateries, quality baristas, gyms and shops within walking distance. There is also plenty of off-street parking, so no more struggling to find that allusive parking spot!

Contact Shared Workspace

https://www.shared.nz/

07 925 9669

hello@shared.nz

https://www.linkedin.com/company/shared-workplaces/

https://www.instagram.com/sharednz/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqddwd8W4hq3EgOTpuru6JQ

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA